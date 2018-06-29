Morning Forecast for June 29
Good morning,
Increased clouds and 72 for the high on Friday. Tonight clearing and 53.
Saturday and Sunday mid-70s expected with partly cloudy conditions and breezy Southwest winds on Saturday. Beginning and next week. Mostly sunny and 74 will have mid-70s for the Fourth of July holiday and near 80 by Thursday and sunny.
Thanks for watching Good Morning Northwest.
WEATHER HEADLINES
- Nearly 1,800 Puerto Rican hurricane survivors to lose FEMA housing assistance
- For 5 days in a row, Kilauea explosions had force of 5.3 magnitude
- Martian dust storm has become 'planet-encircling,' NASA says
- Drought woes? This tech can make it rain
- Tropical Storm Bud on its way to second landfall
- Pennsylvania town surveys damage after tornado hit