Morning Forecast for June 29

Jun 29, 2018

Updated: Jun 29, 2018 07:49 AM PDT

Good morning,

Increased clouds and 72 for the high on Friday. Tonight clearing and 53.

 Saturday and Sunday mid-70s expected with partly cloudy conditions and breezy Southwest winds on Saturday. Beginning and next week. Mostly sunny and 74 will have mid-70s for the Fourth of July holiday and near 80 by Thursday and sunny.

