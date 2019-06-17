BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

Two injured in shooting during Toronto Raptors' NBA celebration

Weather

Morning forecast for June 17

By:

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 08:03 AM PDT

Updated: Jun 17, 2019 08:04 AM PDT

Morning forecast for June 17

Sun and clouds with the chance of Thunderstorms over the mountains of North Idaho and NE Washington... we should be dry and very warm. Moon will look Full for the next 2 days, The Strawberry Moon.

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

WEATHER HEADLINES

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS