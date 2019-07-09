BREAKING NEWS

Morning forecast for July 9

Posted: Jul 09, 2019 08:12 AM PDT

The rest of your work week will feel warm and summery with high temperatures in the low-80s.

As Tuesday progresses through the afternoon, we'll see some increased cloud cover and could have some overnight sprinkles.

We'll round out the week with 85 on Friday and a potential 90-degree day on Saturday.

