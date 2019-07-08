Morning forecast for July 8
Monday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high temperature of 77 expected.
Then, dry weather and 80-degree temperatures are expected every day for the rest of the week.
Saturday will likely be the warmest day of the week with a high of 84. Our average high temperatures in Spokane this time of year are right around 80 degrees.
WEATHER HEADLINES
- A warm, cloudy day Monday with hotter temperatures expected this week
