Morning Forecast for July 3

Posted: Jul 03, 2018 07:51 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 03, 2018 07:51 AM PDT

Good morning,

A transition day with clouds and a chance of showers later on today with cooler than normal temperatures a high of 70 expected. Tonight partly cloudy and 52.

For the Fourth of July partly cloudy and 80 should be a pretty nice day with the scattered mountain shower in the Montana. For Thursday and Friday temperatures around 90° and sunny look for mostly sunny over the weekend and into the beginning and next week highs of around 80 overnight lows into the mid-50s.

Please be very safe out there for the Fourth of July holiday. Thanks for watching Good Morning Northwest.

