Morning forecast for July 17

Energy from Canada will bring breezy conditions to the Inland Northwest today and tomorrow. It will be low 60s as you head out the door and you'll likely see some more showers to start off your day.

Highs will be in the mid 70s through Friday, about 10 degrees below average for this time of year.

But the summer weather is on its way back. It's looking like we'll return to the 80s again for this weekend and will likely see 90s next week.