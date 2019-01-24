Morning Forecast for January 24

Good morning,

Clouds a few sun breaks and areas of patchy freezing fog. This morning, our high today 36. Tonight clouds areas of fog some of that freezing and 30 for the overnight low. Friday wrap up the week partly cloudy, with some freezing fog potential and a high of 38.

The weekend highs into the upper 30s under some variable clouds and more potential freezing fog in the early morning hours sunshine and colder Monday and Tuesday with highs into the low to mid 30s overnight lows into the teens will see those cool temperatures continue Wednesday.

Thanks for watching Good Morning Northwest.