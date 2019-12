Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Morning forecast for December 5 Morning forecast for December 5

It will be a foggy December morning across the Inland Northwest, which could decrease your visibility on your way to work.

Make sure your headlights are on and you leave extra following distance!

It should stay dry Thursday, with cloudy skies and temperatures slightly above average.