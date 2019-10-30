More layers today: Another sunny but COLD day across the Inland Northwest

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - You'll be seeing your breath once again this morning. As you leave the house, temperatures will be in the teens to low-20s.

We're expecting more sunny skies Wednesday with a high temperature of about 37 degrees. That's still much below average but slightly warmer than Tuesday.

Trick-or-treaters should be prepared to bundle up! Thursday night's forecast is calling for temperatures in the mid-30s, but dry conditions.

The rest of the week we will see a warming trend, reaching 48 degrees Saturday. Overnight lows will still reach down to the 20s.