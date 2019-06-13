More heat tomorrow before things start to cool down

SPOKANE, Wash. - Wednesday was the warmest day of the season so far in Spokane with a high of 87°, which is almost 15° above average.

It looks like Thursday will be even warmer, but a dry cold front will pick up the winds in the afternoon and bring cooler air for the weekend.

There is a slight chance of thunderstorms on Thursday over the mountains and a Red Flag Warning for fire danger for parts of the Columbia basin because of the dry weather and gusty winds.