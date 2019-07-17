More cool and showery weather on the way
SPOKANE, Wash. - It might not be what summer weather lovers want, but this cooler, wetter weather is just what we need to keep the fire season from ramping up.
Wednesday temperatures will be in the mid 70s, which is about 10 degrees below average. There's a chance of showers through the afternoon. It will be a breezy day, with gusts to 30 mph.
Warmer, sunnier weather is on the way by the weekend.
WEATHER HEADLINES
- Pack a jacket before you go; wet weather is here
- More cool and showery weather on the way
- Study: Climate change driving growth of California wildfires
- Half of US will see 95+-degree temps over next 7 days
- More than 100 dead and 6 million affected by flooding across South Asia
- Paradise welcomes back first family to rebuild home after Camp Fire