Mild, sunny conditions with some smoke expected for Labor Day weekend

SPOKANE, Wash. - Conditions look to be nearly perfect for the Labor Day holiday weekend. Temperatures will be fairly mild and sunny conditions are expected.

Smoke could come to crash the party, however, not much is expected. Spokane should see light to moderate smoke, but it could get thicker in other areas like the Waterville Plateau, Okanogan Valley and Columbia Basin.

Spokane woke up to some smoke in the air Friday morning, but conditions are expected to clear out into the afternoon. Saturday could see much of the same.

Temperatures Friday and Saturday are expected to be slightly below average, with highs of 73°.

A warm up will come Sunday. The high that day will be around average at 77°. Some smoke could linger around Sunday, but clear and sunny skies should be the case for much of the area.

Labor Day is looking very similar to Sunday as well, with a high temperature in the mid-70s and clear sunny skies.