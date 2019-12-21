Looking like Spring for the start of Winter
SPOKANE, Wash. - Winter officially starts Saturday evening, but It does not look much like winter anymore!
Friday's 50° weather, along with the rain and wind, melted just about every last flake of snow.
Saturday will be a very similar day with breezy conditions, occasional rain and high temperatures around 15 degrees above average.
It will be just a little cooler on Sunday with a slight chance of rain or a rain/snow mix. Cooler, drier weather is on the way for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
WEATHER HEADLINES
- The Inland Northwest is in for a gray, not white, Christmas this year
- Out with the snow and in with the rain!
- Rain, flood threats kick of holiday week
- Don't let today's warm weather fool you; it's the first day of winter!
