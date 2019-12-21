Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Looking like Spring for the start of Winter Looking like Spring for the start of Winter

SPOKANE, Wash. - Winter officially starts Saturday evening, but It does not look much like winter anymore!

Friday's 50° weather, along with the rain and wind, melted just about every last flake of snow.

Saturday will be a very similar day with breezy conditions, occasional rain and high temperatures around 15 degrees above average.

It will be just a little cooler on Sunday with a slight chance of rain or a rain/snow mix. Cooler, drier weather is on the way for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.