Light rain and windy conditions for the next few days
The Inland Northwest will see lots of light rain and windy conditions for the next few days.
We'll peak in the 50s Thursday and Friday then cool to the 40s for the weekend.
Saturday looks to be cold and damp with a break from the heavy rain on Sunday.
We should dry out in the middle of next week.
WEATHER HEADLINES
- You'll want rain gear and a change of dry clothes for the soccer sidelines
- Grab the rain gear this weekend!
