Light rain and windy conditions for the next few days

Posted: Oct 17, 2019 07:53 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 07:53 AM PDT

The Inland Northwest will see lots of light rain and windy conditions for the next few days. 

We'll peak in the 50s Thursday and Friday then cool to the 40s for the weekend. 

Saturday looks to be cold and damp with a break from the heavy rain on Sunday.

We should dry out in the middle of next week. 

