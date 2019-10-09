Weather

Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow!

By:

Posted: Oct 08, 2019 11:39 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 11:39 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - Take a look outside. It's snowing! 

Rain showers turned into snow on Tuesday night in Spokane and surrounding areas.

4 News Now's Kris Crocker says many neighborhoods can expect a white lawn tomorrow morning. 

 


Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

WEATHER HEADLINES

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS