Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow!
SPOKANE, Wash. - Take a look outside. It's snowing!
Rain showers turned into snow on Tuesday night in Spokane and surrounding areas.
4 News Now's Kris Crocker says many neighborhoods can expect a white lawn tomorrow morning.
Oh boy. Snowing and sticking around the Spokane and Coeur d'Alene area! This is a feisty little surface low pulling in very cold air from the north. Tough to quantify how much snow you'll get, but be prepared for a white lawn tomorrow morning in many neighborhoods. pic.twitter.com/udSSuImxTD— Kris Crocker (@KrisCrockerKXLY) October 9, 2019
Yup, it’s SNOWING in Spokane. @4NewsNow pic.twitter.com/2VrQEQIqTn— Kyle Simchuk (@KyleKXLY) October 9, 2019
