Lake-worthy weather for this weekend

Posted: Jul 11, 2019

SPOKANE, Wash. - High pressure is building over the Inland Northwest in time for a lake-worthy weekend.

A warming and drying trend will take temperatures into the mid 80s for Friday and Saturday with partly sunny skies. A weak cold front will bring breezy conditions and a slight cool down for Sunday.

Temperatures will be running a little below average starting next week, however, it will remain partly sunny and dry.
 


