Lake-worthy weather for this weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. - High pressure is building over the Inland Northwest in time for a lake-worthy weekend.
A warming and drying trend will take temperatures into the mid 80s for Friday and Saturday with partly sunny skies. A weak cold front will bring breezy conditions and a slight cool down for Sunday.
Temperatures will be running a little below average starting next week, however, it will remain partly sunny and dry.
WEATHER HEADLINES
- Baby, baby, so many 80s (we might see some 90s, too)
- Hello, Sunshine. It's Spokane. Are you coming over this weekend?
