SPOKANE, Wash. - Our temperatures will drop to near record lows again Wednesday morning, bottoming out in the teens and single digits.

We're running about 20 degrees below average! The good news is that it will be a bright, sunshiny day, but that sunshine is deceptive.

High temperatures will only top out in the mid 30s. There is a gradual warming trend toward the weekend that takes us back to average by early next week.