Keep a lookout for thunderstorms in tomorrow's forecast...

SPOKANE, Wash. - Keep your eye out for thunderstorms Wednesday, especially in the late afternoon and evening.

It will be a day of both sun and clouds, temperatures in the upper 70s and the potential for strong thunderstorms late in the day.

If you like to track the storms yourself with the kxly4 News Weather App, please note that the Spokane National Weather Service radar is completely off line through the first few days of July!

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to linger Thursday and Friday before a warming and drying trend arrives over the weekend, just in time for Hoopfest.

