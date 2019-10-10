It will be a cold night for those without power
SPOKANE, Wash. - Temperatures are expected to drop to record lows across the region by Thursday morning.
Teens and 20s will be common across the Inland Northwest, causing the wet, slushy, puddle-covered streets and sidewalks to re-freezing.
Otherwise, it is going to be another beautiful, sunny, chilly day.
Temperatures will slowly moderate through the weekend but remain below normal. Our next chance of showers will be Saturday night into Sunday morning.
