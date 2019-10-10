It will be a cold night for those without power

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. It will be a cold night for families without power It will be a cold night for families without power

SPOKANE, Wash. - Temperatures are expected to drop to record lows across the region by Thursday morning.

Teens and 20s will be common across the Inland Northwest, causing the wet, slushy, puddle-covered streets and sidewalks to re-freezing.

Otherwise, it is going to be another beautiful, sunny, chilly day.

Temperatures will slowly moderate through the weekend but remain below normal. Our next chance of showers will be Saturday night into Sunday morning.