It's looking like a warm, sunny Father's Day weekend!
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane tied its temperature record on Thursday!
The high and Spokane International Airport hit 91°, tying the record set back in 1932. Friday will be 10 degrees cooler and calmer with a high of 81°.
Warm, sunny weather will continue through Father's Day weekend.
Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.
Previous Story
Snow is on the way... just a day too late!
Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.
Next Story
A mild & mostly dry Christmas week
WEATHER HEADLINES
- Snow is on the way... just a day too late!
- The Inland Northwest is in for a gray, not white, Christmas this year
- New heat wave threatens to make Australia's deadly bushfires worse
- Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes Iran near nuclear power plant
- Death toll rises to 28 in Philippines after Christmas Eve typhoon
- Christmas Eve arson at South Carolina church