It's looking like a warm, sunny Father's Day weekend!

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane tied its temperature record on Thursday!

The high and Spokane International Airport hit 91°, tying the record set back in 1932. Friday will be 10 degrees cooler and calmer with a high of 81°.  

Warm, sunny weather will continue through Father's Day weekend.

