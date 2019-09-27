Weather

It's cooling down this weekend... we're talking 40s

SPOKANE, Wash. - The early season winter storm that we've been talking about for a week now will finally begin its press into the region from the northwest on Friday.

Expect increasing clouds on Friday with a chance of showers and possible thunderstorms Friday afternoon.  As the cold, Canadian low pressure systems settles into the region this weekend, expect much cooler weather, mountain snow, a rain/snow mix in the valleys and strong north winds.  

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the Northeast Mountains of Washington, the Okanogan Highlands, East Slopes of the Northern Cascades, and the Northern and Central Idaho Panhandle for the weekend.

The most significant snow accumulations will be above 3,000 feet, however, snow levels will drop to the valley floors at times.

Heading into next week, large portions of the Inland Northwest will likely experience an early freeze with low temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s Sunday, Monday and Tuesday nights.

