Isolated flurries still possible with normal temps
You're likely waking up to a dusting of snow outside your home! We shouldn't see too much more snowfall today, though there is a chance for some flurries.
Be careful on your way to work and school today-- last night's snow mixed with freezing temperatures overnight could make for a dicey morning commute.
WEATHER HEADLINES
