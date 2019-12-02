Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Isolated flurries still possible with normal temps Isolated flurries still possible with normal temps

You're likely waking up to a dusting of snow outside your home! We shouldn't see too much more snowfall today, though there is a chance for some flurries.

Be careful on your way to work and school today-- last night's snow mixed with freezing temperatures overnight could make for a dicey morning commute.