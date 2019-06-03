Hold on to your hats, it's getting breezy out there
SPOKANE, Wash. - Happy Sunday - the warmest day this week. We begin our regional cooling trend tomorrow.
Temperatures will get down to the low 80s around Spokane. Tuesday, we'll see mid to upper-70s back in the forecast. In Spokane, the average this time of year is 70 degrees.
The end of this work week is bringing some potential for wet weather and thunderstorms. Mainly, late Friday and into Saturday.
Tonight, will be breezy in most areas. Tomorrow, is showing the same. Around Spokane, wind speeds will be 5-10 mph, and gusts up to 20 mph. Tomorrow, up to 30 mph wind gusts possible.
The work week is looking dry and and sunny.
Overnight lows expected in the 50s for the next few evenings.
HEAT SAFETY:
- Stay hydrated
- Limit time outside
- Wear sunscreen
- Check on elderly neighbors
- Never leave children or pets in the car for any period of time
Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.
WEATHER HEADLINES
- Hold on to your hats, it's getting breezy out there
- Slather on the SPF, more sunshine and warm temps tomorrow
- Get ready for a hot weekend with blue skies and sunshine
- Light smoke, haze from Alberta fires will sit over the Inland Northwest on Friday
- Expect a warm, sunny Friday with chance of thunderstorms
- Summer, is that you? A warm and sunny weekend on the way