Hold on to your hats, it's getting breezy out there

SPOKANE, Wash. - Happy Sunday - the warmest day this week. We begin our regional cooling trend tomorrow.

Temperatures will get down to the low 80s around Spokane. Tuesday, we'll see mid to upper-70s back in the forecast. In Spokane, the average this time of year is 70 degrees.

The end of this work week is bringing some potential for wet weather and thunderstorms. Mainly, late Friday and into Saturday.

Tonight, will be breezy in most areas. Tomorrow, is showing the same. Around Spokane, wind speeds will be 5-10 mph, and gusts up to 20 mph. Tomorrow, up to 30 mph wind gusts possible.

The work week is looking dry and and sunny.

Overnight lows expected in the 50s for the next few evenings.

HEAT SAFETY:

Stay hydrated

Limit time outside

Wear sunscreen

Check on elderly neighbors

Never leave children or pets in the car for any period of time

