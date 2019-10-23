Weather

High pressure holds the sunshine and mild temps today

Posted: Oct 23, 2019 07:48 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 07:48 AM PDT

Leave the rain jacket at home! Wednesday will be sunny and dry. 

We'll see a high of 54 degrees for each of the next two days, then warm to a balmy 64 on Friday! Then the chilly temperatures return as we get into next week.

Bottom line: The next few days are looking like a great time to get out and enjoy this beautiful time of year in the Inland Northwest.

