Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. High pressure holds the sunshine and mild temps today High pressure holds the sunshine and mild temps today

Leave the rain jacket at home! Wednesday will be sunny and dry.

We'll see a high of 54 degrees for each of the next two days, then warm to a balmy 64 on Friday! Then the chilly temperatures return as we get into next week.

Bottom line: The next few days are looking like a great time to get out and enjoy this beautiful time of year in the Inland Northwest.