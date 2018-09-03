Here's your Labor Day forecast

SPOKANE, Wash. - It will be sunny and dry across the region today, making for a mild and beautiful Labor Day in the Inland Northwest.

The Spokane and Coeur d'Alene areas are projected to reach highs near 75 degrees around 5:00 tonight. We're expecting to see a mostly clear, cool evening. Overnight lows will be in the mid 40s to low 50s.

Expect a breezy day today if you're in north central Washington. Winds from Omak to Ellensburg are expected to be 20-30 mph through the afternoon with gusts up to 35 mph. Winds are expected to start calming down after 1:00 p.m. for a more mild Labor Day evening.

Our high temperatures will continue rising through the beginning of the week, with an expected high in the mid 80s on Thursday. After that, a cold front is expected to bring a cloudy, chillier weekend.