Heading to the lake tomorrow? The weather is perfect for it
SPOKANE, Wash. - Today's highs are looking warm- mostly in the upper 80s and into the 90s in some areas. It will be perfect weather for a day at the lake.
Tomorrow will reach mid-80s with partly cloudy skies, propelling us into a week of warm weather.
WEATHER HEADLINES
- Heading to the lake tomorrow? The weather is perfect for it
- Baby, baby, so many 80s (we might see some 90s, too)
- Hello, Sunshine. It's Spokane. Are you coming over this weekend?
- Sorority cancels convention, donates meals to food bank ahead of Barry
- Car buried by sand on Dauphin Island
- Coast Guard rescues 12 people from Terrebonne Parish island