Grab the sunscreen and hit the pool this weekend

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 08:34 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - After near record low temperatures Friday morning, and a high temperature more than 10 degrees below average, we are finally warming up in time for the weekend!

Expect blue skies and sunshine for Saturday and Sunday. It will be a chilly start on Saturday, with lows once again dropping into the 40s, but we will warm up to 80°.

The warming trend continues for Sunday, and temperatures are expected to climb into the 90s for Monday and Tuesday.


