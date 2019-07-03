Grab an umbrella for some hit and miss showers

SPOKANE, Wash. - Showers and isolated thunderstorms continue across the Inland Northwest Wednesday evening.

The thunderstorms will come to an end just after sunset, but there's a chance of showers through the overnight.

By Wednesday, most of the thunderstorm activity will be confined to the high terrain of northeast Washington and North Idaho, but there's still a slight chance of showers in the valleys, mainly in the afternoon.

Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 70s for Wednesday. For the 4th of July through the weekend, the weekend will be drier and warmer with the threat of showers and thunderstorms in the mountains each afternoon.