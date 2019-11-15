Grab an umbrella and prepare for some November rain
SPOKANE, Wash. - Guns N' Roses must have had a hand in this forecast.
No sign of snow, but November Rain starting Friday late morning. Expect a dry start to the day, with light rain moving into the Spokane and Coeur d'Alene area just before noon.
It will slowly taper off by the evening. We will have a break from the wet weather on Saturday, with another round of rain moving in Saturday night into Sunday.
WEATHER HEADLINES
- A rainy Friday in store: Showers making their way in around lunchtime
- Fog and clouds until mid morning, then light rain
