Grab an umbrella and prepare for some November rain

SPOKANE, Wash. - Guns N' Roses must have had a hand in this forecast.

No sign of snow, but November Rain starting Friday late morning. Expect a dry start to the day, with light rain moving into the Spokane and Coeur d'Alene area just before noon.

It will slowly taper off by the evening. We will have a break from the wet weather on Saturday, with another round of rain moving in Saturday night into Sunday.