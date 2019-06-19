Weather

Grab a light jacket before hitting the beach... It's getting cooler

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 08:47 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 08:47 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - There's cooler, windy weather on the way for Wednesday.

A dry cold front is pushing through the region, which will drop our temperatures more than 10 degrees. Highs on Wednesday will top out in the lower 70s, down from 84° on Tuesday. Gusty winds are also expected to create critical fire weather conditions across the Spokane area and into the Columbia Basin.

There's even cooler and potentially wetter weather in the forecast for Thursday.

