Get those lights up this weekend! Temperatures will plummet next week
SPOKANE, Wash. - This will be a perfect weekend to take care of business: get those Christmas lights up Saturday (before it gets REALLY COLD next week), run one million pre-Thanksgiving errands and head to Pullman to cheer on the Cougs.
There will be some fog to start the day on Saturday, but expect mostly cloudy and mild conditions otherwise.
Sunday, temperatures climb into the mid 40s with only a slight chance of light rain.
The cooling trend kicks off Monday and doesn't stop until we reach the teens for lows Thanksgiving night!
We do have a slight chance of light snow early next week, but right now, it doesn't look like it will significantly impact holiday travel.
