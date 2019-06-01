Weather

Get ready for a hot weekend with blue skies and sunshine

Posted: May 31, 2019 09:11 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - June starts Saturday, but it's going to feel more like late July!  

Temperatures for the weekend will be almost 15° above average with blue skies and sunshine. There is a chance of mountain showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon over North Idaho.

Temperatures will slowly start to cool on Monday as a dry cold front pushes through the region.  The recent haze as a result of wildfires burning in Alberta should dissipate through the weekend as winds shift and wildfire activity decreases.


