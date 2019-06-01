Get ready for a hot weekend with blue skies and sunshine Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Forecast Focus for May 31, 2019 Video

SPOKANE, Wash. - June starts Saturday, but it's going to feel more like late July!

Temperatures for the weekend will be almost 15° above average with blue skies and sunshine. There is a chance of mountain showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon over North Idaho.

Temperatures will slowly start to cool on Monday as a dry cold front pushes through the region. The recent haze as a result of wildfires burning in Alberta should dissipate through the weekend as winds shift and wildfire activity decreases.