Get ready for a hot weekend with blue skies and sunshine
SPOKANE, Wash. - June starts Saturday, but it's going to feel more like late July!
Temperatures for the weekend will be almost 15° above average with blue skies and sunshine. There is a chance of mountain showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon over North Idaho.
Temperatures will slowly start to cool on Monday as a dry cold front pushes through the region. The recent haze as a result of wildfires burning in Alberta should dissipate through the weekend as winds shift and wildfire activity decreases.
WEATHER HEADLINES
