Enjoy the dry roads while you can! Snowy weather moving in tomorrow night
SPOKANE, Wash. - Today and tomorrow will be the best times for your trip to the mall or the grocery store as you gear up for the Christmas festivities.
Spokane will see dry weather Tuesday and Wednesday before snow returns.
Two to three inches of lowland snowfall are expected late Wednesday night into Thursday. Higher elevations will see much more snow (see below).
The snowfall will create a dicey Thursday morning commute. Rainy conditions should move in by Friday.
