Forecast Focus: The dry season is taking a break, and the rain is coming back!
SPOKANE, Wash. - After a beautiful start to the workweek, a change in our weather pattern will bring several storm systems through the region over the next several days. Clouds will increase Tuesday afternoon with a very slight chance of a few late afternoon or early evening sprinkles. There's a better chance of valley rain, high mountain snow, and breezy conditions Wednesday through Saturday.
WEATHER HEADLINES
