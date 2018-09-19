Forecast Focus for September 18
SPOKANE, Wash. - Dry and cool weather will continue through the end of the workweek, with highs in the 60s and low 70s and lows in the 40s.
A storm system is approaching for late Friday night which will bring a chance of showers through early Saturday morning.
WEATHER HEADLINES
- Philippines typhoon: Families line up to identify landslide dead
- Forecast Focus for September 18
- Before-and-after aerial photos show destruction on NC coastline
- North Carolina barrier island evacuees can check damage via new aerial images
- Michael Jordan donates $2M for Florence relief
- Should the hurricane scale be expanded to a Category 6?