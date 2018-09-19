Weather

Forecast Focus for September 18

Sep 18, 2018

SPOKANE, Wash. - Dry and cool weather will continue through the end of the workweek, with highs in the 60s and low 70s and lows in the 40s.  

A storm system is approaching for late Friday night which will bring a chance of showers through early Saturday morning.

