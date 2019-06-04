Forecast Focus for June 3

SPOKANE, Wash. - Our cooling trend continues this week.

After a very warm weekend (the temperature reached 85° degrees both Saturday and Sunday), a dry cold front moved through the region this morning.

Cooler weather and dry conditions are expected through Wednesday. Thursday and through the weekend, temperatures drop into the 60s!

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday thorough Saturday.

