Foggy conditions and icy roads tonight, Pullman PD urging drivers to stay home

Posted: Dec 15, 2019 08:29 PM PST

Updated: Dec 15, 2019 08:44 PM PST

SPOKANE, Wash. - As Monday approaches, many of us may be heading home tonight from our weekend plans. If you're driving in or around the Palouse, police strongly advise that you avoid the roads if possible.

 

 

The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory through 5 a.m. Monday. According to the NWS, visibility is limited to less than a quarter of a mile. Difficulty driving and possible slick road conditions are also expected.

 

 

Temperatures across the region are expected to drop below freezing overnight, creating the potential for icy roads overnight into Monday morning. If you must drive, take it slow and give yourself extra time.


