Foggy conditions and icy roads tonight, Pullman PD urging drivers to stay home

SPOKANE, Wash. - As Monday approaches, many of us may be heading home tonight from our weekend plans. If you're driving in or around the Palouse, police strongly advise that you avoid the roads if possible.

Roads are extremely slick!



A serious accident has closed the road between Terre View & Airport Road. We will provide an update when the road reopens (no estimation at this time).



Please, if you do not need to travel, stay put & stay safe. #MyPD pic.twitter.com/83DDwC8paQ — PullmanPolice (@PullmanPolice) December 16, 2019

The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory through 5 a.m. Monday. According to the NWS, visibility is limited to less than a quarter of a mile. Difficulty driving and possible slick road conditions are also expected.

Motorists with plans to drive through portions of the central and southern Idaho Panhandle as well as the Palouse should drive with caution. Untreated roads will have the potential to refreeze and become icy. #WAWX #IDWS @WSDOT_East pic.twitter.com/aMFLFPycGJ — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) December 15, 2019

Temperatures across the region are expected to drop below freezing overnight, creating the potential for icy roads overnight into Monday morning. If you must drive, take it slow and give yourself extra time.