Fog and clouds until mid morning, then light rain
Happy Friday! The end of your week will start off with yet another foggy morning.
Light rain will make its way into the region before noon and stick around for a few hours, just in time for your lunch break. Our outfit advice today? Don't wear the suede boots. And send the kids to school with a rain jacket!
Good news for your weekend plans: Saturday and Sunday look to be dry.
