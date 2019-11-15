Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Fog and clouds until mid morning, then light rain Fog and clouds until mid morning, then light rain

Happy Friday! The end of your week will start off with yet another foggy morning.

Light rain will make its way into the region before noon and stick around for a few hours, just in time for your lunch break. Our outfit advice today? Don't wear the suede boots. And send the kids to school with a rain jacket!

Good news for your weekend plans: Saturday and Sunday look to be dry.