Feeling warm? It's only getting hotter from here

By:

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 03:49 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 05:50 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - Happy Monday - a warm start to our work week. Temperatures mainly stayed in the upper 70s for the region. Cloud cover cut down on our sunshine today. Wind speeds will kick up this evening. We're expecting up to 20 mph wind gusts in Spokane.

Tomorrow, will bring 80s to the forecast. Wind speeds will calm to light speeds.

Wednesday, we keep climbing in temperatures. Many areas throughout the region will see upper 80s, some areas even touching on low 90s. 

Thursday, is expected to be the warmest day this work week. Most parts of our area will reach near-record high temperatures in the low 90s. 

Friday, will begin the cool down. We'll hover around the mid-80s into the weekend. Cooler, but still above average.

Conditions are still expected to be dry and sunny.

HEAT SAFETY:

  • Stay hydrated - drink a lot of water
  • Wear sunscreen
  • Limit time outside
  • NEVER leave any pets or children in the car for any amount of time
  • Bring pets indoors or under shade, and make sure their water bowl is full

