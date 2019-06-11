Feeling warm? It's only getting hotter from here

SPOKANE, Wash. - Happy Monday - a warm start to our work week. Temperatures mainly stayed in the upper 70s for the region. Cloud cover cut down on our sunshine today. Wind speeds will kick up this evening. We're expecting up to 20 mph wind gusts in Spokane.

Tomorrow, will bring 80s to the forecast. Wind speeds will calm to light speeds.

Wednesday, we keep climbing in temperatures. Many areas throughout the region will see upper 80s, some areas even touching on low 90s.

HEAT SAFETY: Posting this again as a friendly reminder from your local weather forecaster. 😉 Be smart & safe!

- NEVER leave children/pets in cars 🐕👶🏼🚫🚗

- Drink water 🥤

- Wear SPF 😎

- Bring pets inside/under shade & make sure they have water 🏖️

- Check on older neighbors ❤️ pic.twitter.com/myAnchTO1l — Nikki Torres (@NikkiKXLY) June 10, 2019

Thursday, is expected to be the warmest day this work week. Most parts of our area will reach near-record high temperatures in the low 90s.

Friday, will begin the cool down. We'll hover around the mid-80s into the weekend. Cooler, but still above average.

Conditions are still expected to be dry and sunny.

HEAT SAFETY:

Stay hydrated - drink a lot of water

Wear sunscreen

Limit time outside

NEVER leave any pets or children in the car for any amount of time

Bring pets indoors or under shade, and make sure their water bowl is full

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.