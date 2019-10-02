Fall temperatures might show up next week

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - October continues its cool but sunny start Wednesday, with more sunshine and chilly temperatures expected.

Clouds will start to move in tomorrow and Friday. High temperatures for the rest of the week are only expected to reach the mid-50s, which is about 10 degrees below average. Then, a warm up is coming.

We should see mid- to upper-60s by Tuesday, which are much more normal temperatures for this time of year.