Expect rain Saturday, but grab the sunscreen for next week

By:

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 09:08 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 09:08 PM PDT

Forecast Focus for June 7, 2019

SPOKANE, Wash. - Scattered showers will linger into Saturday, but warmer, drier weather is on the way. Next week is expected to remain dry with much warmer temperatures, peaking on Thursday with daytime highs mostly in the 90s.


