Expect rain Saturday, but grab the sunscreen for next week
SPOKANE, Wash. - Scattered showers will linger into Saturday, but warmer, drier weather is on the way. Next week is expected to remain dry with much warmer temperatures, peaking on Thursday with daytime highs mostly in the 90s.
