Expect a warm, sunny Friday with chance of thunderstorms

SPOKANE, Wash. - With a high temperature of 82°, Thursday was the warmest day of the season so far in Spokane.

Showers and thunderstorms developed across the region Thursday afternoon and evening.

Friday will be a very similar day. Expect mostly sunny skies in the morning with an increase in clouds in the afternoon and the chance of mainly mountain showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the lower 80s, which is about 10 degrees above average. That will take us into a sunny and July-like weekend with highs in the mid 80s.