Weather

Evening Forecast for September 24

By:

Posted: Sep 24, 2018 06:01 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 24, 2018 06:01 PM PDT

Evening Forecast for September 24

SPOKANE, Wash. -
 

Fall is here, but we will be seeing some warmer temperatures in the middle of the week.

KXLY 4's Kris Crocker has the latest for you in the evening forecast.

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


Be the first to know with the KXLY news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

WEATHER HEADLINES

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS