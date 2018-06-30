Evening Forecast for June 29 Video

SPOKANE, Wash. - Showers and a few isolated thunderstorms are working their way over the Northeast mountains and North Idaho this evening, but those will die out after sunset.

Expect partly cloudy skies overnight.

Saturday we'll start the day off with some sunshine, but clouds will increase and winds will pick up as the day goes on.

It will be a dry day with temperatures running below average. Expect highs both Saturday and Sunday in the lower to mid 70s.

Sunday will also be breezy with partly cloudy skies. The cool, unsettled weather continues through the 4th of July with warmer and sunnier weather on the way for Thursday and Friday.