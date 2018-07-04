Evening Forecast for July 3 Video

Warmer and drier weather is on the way for the Fourth of July.

Expect sunshine to start the day on Wednesday with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon.

Breezy winds of 5 to 15 mph will develop by mid-morning.

High temperatures will top out around 80 degrees, which is average for this time of year.

Temperatures take a big jump for Thursday. Readings will top out in the 90s for the first time this season. It will remain warm, but not quite as hot through the weekend. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s and 80s.