Evening Forecast for July 2 Video

Showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue this evening before tapering off overnight.

More showers are possible on Tuesday, mainly over the Northeast Mountains and North Idaho.

Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies with cooler than average temperatures for Tuesday. We'll have a high in the 60s.

Things warm up and dry out for the 4th of July. Expect sunny skies and high temperatures in the 80 degree range, which is just about average.

Temperatures jump for Thursday up into the 90 degree range before we cool down again for the weekend.

Expect mostly sunny skies for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 70s and 80s.