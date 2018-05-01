Evening Forecast for April 30, 2018

SPOKANE, Wash. - We will have one more day of showers before sunrise and warmer weather returns later in the week.

For Tuesday, expect a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of showers and a high of 60 degrees. On Wednesday, a ridge of high pressure rebuilds over the Inland Northwest with warmer and drier weather through Friday.

It looks like that ridge might start breaking down for the weekend, possibly bringing slightly cooler and unsettled weather.