Evening Forecast for April 27
SPOKANE, Wash. - We made it into the 80s today for the first time since mid-September.
That temperature is 20 degrees above average, but we are going to drop more than 20 degrees for our high tomorrow.
An upper level low pressure system will bring gusty winds and showers early tomorrow morning. We might even experience an isolated thunderstorm Saturday morning. After the morning, most of Saturday will be dry. A chance of showers will return for a cool Sunday with a high in the mid 50s. The unsettled weather pattern continues through Monday before a warming and drying trend kicks off Tuesday.
WEATHER HEADLINES
