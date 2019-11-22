Enjoy this sunshine while you can! Clouds are coming this weekend

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - It will be another cold, clear night across the Spokane and Coeur d'Alene area with patchy freezing fog by Friday morning.

The sunny skies will return by mid-morning, and high temperatures will climb into the upper 30s and lower 40s, which is exactly average.

Clouds increase on Saturday, and the possibility of light rain and mountain snow moves into the forecast on Sunday.

Temperatures PLUNGE through next week and into Thanksgiving. Highs will be in the 20s by Thursday.

There's a chance for some valley snow on the days leading up to Thanksgiving, but that part of the forecast is still very much in question.