Enjoy the heat while you can, a cool down is en route

SPOKANE, Wash. - Happy Sunday, and happy Father's Day!

Temperatures and weather conditions will be consistent for the next couple days. Conditions will feel very similar Monday and Tuesday to what we've seen this past weekend. Temperatures will stay in the mid-80s with sunshine.

A cool down is coming beginning Wednesday. We'll see temperatures around average in the low-70s.

Thursday is expected to be the coolest day this work week, when high temperatures in Spokane are expected in the mid-60s.

The first day of summer is this Friday, and highs will be in the low-70s.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.